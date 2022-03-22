Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Patiala, March 21
The Patiala police have nabbed three persons allegedly involved in snatching a car at the gunpoint near Shambhu.
The accused have been identified as Pawandeep Singh Pawan Garcha (27), Manvinder Singh (23) and Ranyodh Singh (35). The police have recovered the car and two pistols from their possession.
Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg today said the police have solved the carjacking incident.
The SSP said they received a complaint from Ajaib Singh, Deputy Manager, ICICI Bank (Rajpura branch), on February 28, wherein he claimed that his car was snatched by three car-borne occupants.
The complainant stated, “I was near Ghaggar Sarai village near Shambhu around 7.30 pm when two persons got out of their car and asked for directions. One of them fired on the ground and snatched my vehicle.”
Garg said the accused were associated with gangsters lodged in different jails and used to smuggle liquor from Haryana. He said the accused will be presented before a court.
