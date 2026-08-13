Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society holds seminar for students pursuing higher education in Patiala

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Former Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Anirudh Tiwari was the chief guest at the event.

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Tiwari said there is no substitute for the honest hard work and those who work hard and remain sincere eventually achieve the goals they set for themselves in life.

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Society president Ajay Alipuria said if every person helps provide complete education to even one child from a needy family, the future of that child’s entire family and generations can be transformed.