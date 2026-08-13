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Home / Patiala / Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society holds seminar for students pursuing higher education in Patiala

Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society holds seminar for students pursuing higher education in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:24 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Members of the Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society honour chief guest Anirudh Tiwari.
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The Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society today organised a seminar to motivate students pursuing higher education. The society provides free higher education to needy students and presently 35 students associated with the society are pursuing Chartered Accountancy (CA) studies.
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Former Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Anirudh Tiwari was the chief guest at the event.

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Tiwari said there is no substitute for the honest hard work and those who work hard and remain sincere eventually achieve the goals they set for themselves in life.

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Society president Ajay Alipuria said if every person helps provide complete education to even one child from a needy family, the future of that child’s entire family and generations can be transformed.

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