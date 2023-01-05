Shivam Bansal shines in crossbow meet

Patiala, January 4
Shivam Bansal, a Class IX student of Our Lady of Fatima School, bagged a gold medal in the 2nd All-India Crossbow Shooting Championship organised by the Indian Crossbow Shooting Association, Agra.
As many as 200 shooters across the country had participated. Shivam won the gold medal in the Junior Category. He also cleared the first round for world championship 2023.
“I train everyday under my coach Parvesh Joshi and spend three hours in the academy. I want to represent India in international events and that is my sole objective,” Bansal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan
The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan arou...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...