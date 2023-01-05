Shivam Bansal shines in crossbow meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

Shivam Bansal, a Class IX student of Our Lady of Fatima School, bagged a gold medal in the 2nd All-India Crossbow Shooting Championship organised by the Indian Crossbow Shooting Association, Agra.

As many as 200 shooters across the country had participated. Shivam won the gold medal in the Junior Category. He also cleared the first round for world championship 2023.

“I train everyday under my coach Parvesh Joshi and spend three hours in the academy. I want to represent India in international events and that is my sole objective,” Bansal said.