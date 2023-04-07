SHO, ASI suspended for ‘misconduct’

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6

Taking a strong action against Fatehgarh Sahib SHO Gurpreet Singh and ASI Baldev Singh, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal suspended the two for alleged misconduct. The SSP acted on the recommendation of DSP Sarabjit Singh and marked an inquiry to the DSP (Headquarters).

Though the reason for the suspension is said to be based on the ground of misconduct, the sources said the two were allegedly suspended for corruption.

The ASI in connivance with the SHO had allegedly abducted a leading industrialist of Sirhind from his flour mill and released him only after taking a huge amount of money. Their action created panic among the business community. According to the sources, the matter was brought to the notice of the Fatehgarh Sahib MLA, who assured the business community that no such incident would take place in the future.

DSP (Headquarter) Gurbans Singh Bains said he had just initiated the inquiry in the matter. He said he would inquire into the matter in depth and send the report to the SSP. He refused to comment on the bribery issue.