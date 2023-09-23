Shop thefts keep cops on toes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

A number of thefts at shops in Sanaur in the past couple of days have kept the police on their toes. They have registered two FIRs.

While a majority of thefts include small amounts of money and goods, these have raised security concerns among the local residents.

The thieves earlier targeted four shops on the night of September 11 and 12. Their owners claimed the thieves targeted their shops in a night and made away with about Rs 40,000 and goods, including an LED TV set and mobile accessories. The police had registered a case against unidentified persons on September 13.

In another incident, a shop owner complained that about Rs 16,000 kept at his shop had been stolen on the night of Wednesday. The police registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh of Kheri Gandiyan on a complaint filed by Anuj Kumar of Ahluwalia Muhalla in Sanaur yesterday. They said the suspect stole money from two other shops in the area as well. Police officials said they had identified the suspect and were carrying out raids to arrest him.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said the police had registered two FIRs after thieves targeted eight shops in the area. He said the thieves stole a total of Rs 59,000 from the shops.

The Sanaur police have also solved some incidents of theft in the area. The police apprehended Ashok of Mathura Colony, Arman Khan of Rishi Colony and Surjit Singh of Noorkherian village, and recovered a motorcycle from them at a checkpoint. A case was registered against them on September 16.

Priyanshu Singh, Sanaur SHO, said a police team arrested the three accused in theft cases and made recoveries from them. “We have arrested three individuals and recovered two motorcycles and cable wires from them. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused who have been identified,” the SHO said.

The police are also carrying out investigations into a few other thefts.