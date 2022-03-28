Shop worker films girl in trial room, held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 27

A worker of a school uniform shop in an upscale market, located near the 22 number railway crossing flyover, has been arrested for allegedly filming a teenage girl in the trial room.

The suspect, identified as Deepak Kumar, was said to have videographed the victim on a mobile phone when she was trying clothes, the police said. A case under Section 354-C and 509 of the IPC has been registered against him.

The police said the girl, along with her father, had gone to the shop to buy school uniforms on Saturday evening. After the girl came out of the trial room, she saw the suspect suspiciously taking out a phone from the trial room. Following this, the girl raised the alarm. The suspect tried to flee with his mobile phone, but was caught.

The police said a video of the girl changing clothes in the trial room had been found in the phone, which they had now seized. It is learnt that the suspect had fixed his mobile phone in a hole of the roof light.

When questioned regarding any action against the shop owner, Gurveer Singh, Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, said, “We are investigating the matter. We will take action against the shop owner in case he is found involved in the crime.” He added that they would send the video to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain the authenticity and other facts of the video.