Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

Covid cases in the district seem to have flattened with a perpetual dip in daily positive cases over the past few days. The district today reported only 75 positive cases, the lowest in a day, after a gap of four weeks.

Officials of the Health Department said the rate of Covid positivity, along with the total cases, had also declined over the past few days. In the face of declining positive cases and the rate of posItivity, the active cases across the district, said health officials, had also declined from 2,838 on January 19 to 687 on January 30.

Of 75 positive cases today, Patiala city reported 23; Rajpura 14; Kallon Majra 11; Dudhan Sadhan eight; while five each were reported from Bhadson and Shutrana block. Besides, Kauli and Harpalpur reported four cases each and Nabha reported only one positive case.

the reported one Covid death, thereby, taking the total death count to 1,439 since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

As to the vaccination, the Health Department administered 18, 247 doses of Covid vaccine today. It has been learnt that people are reluctant to readily come forward for vaccination, especially due to rumours.

Talking about the rumours on social media, Dr Veenu Goyal, District Immunisation Officer, said they had been making every possible efforts to bust the vaccination-related rumors. She said, “If any beneficiary has any doubt about the vaccines and side-effect thereof, health officials will clear it. People should get Covid vaccine at their earliest.”