Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 6

Sikh bodies joined by members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today held a march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Patiala seeking release of Sikh political prisoner Gurmeet Singh Engineer and others languishing in different jails in the country.

They said the district administration had failed to send a report sought by the office of UT Home Secretary regarding his release despite 14 reminders.

The Sikh leaders questioned the district administration’s failure to send a report sought by the UT administration over the release of Gurmeet Singh, jailed in connection with former CM Beant Singh’s assassination. They said they wanted the government to release all Sikh political prisoners languishing in different jails in the country, but “the government is creating legal hiccups”.

Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjpur, Advocate Jaswant Singh Syalka and SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra among others were part of the protest.

They said they held a protest march demanding release of all Sikh political prisoners. The mother of Gurmeet Singh was also part of the march.

SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra said Gurmeet Singh Engineer had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding release after completion of his jail term in 2021.

He said, “But despite the UT administration’s repeated reminders for a report on the matter, the district administration, Patiala had failed to provide the same. Therefore, we held a march today. The DC informed us that a report on the matter had now been sent to the UT administration.” He said the matter of his release would now come up on November 4.