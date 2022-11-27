Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

In the drive to put an end to gun culture, the police have booked three persons, including a wedding photographer and a singer, for displaying weapons on social media.

The police said two cases have been registered for glorifying the gun culture by posting pictures brandishing guns on Facebook (FB) accounts.

In the first case, the Patiala police booked Dilbar Khan of Badshapur block of the district. Khan has been booked for posting photographs with guns on his Facebook account. He has been booked under Sections 153 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. However, Dilbar Khan said being a wedding photographer, he had posted a few photos of a wedding. “The photos are 4-5 years old. Guns were not mine. These was used as a prop for a pre-wedding shoot,” he claimed.

In another case, the Patiala police booked two people, including a singer. As per the FIR, the police booked Manpreet Singh and Kashi Nath, a professional singer. Both have been booked for brandishing guns. The police said they received an information that Manpreet Singh, along with singer Kashi Nath, was posting photos with guns on his Facebook account. After verifying the facts, the accused were booked for violating government orders banning the public display of firearms.

Posted pics on FB