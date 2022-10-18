Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 17

Multiple kiosks for the sale of firecrackers have come up at the Polo Ground much before the allotment of the sole licence by the district administration. Officials have raised questions over kiosks, made of tin sheets, in the wake of various restrictions imposed on sale of fire crackers in the district.

Residents said many kiosks were set up at the Polo ground on the last day to file applications for the allotment of licence for the sale of firecrackers here on Monday.

“The district administration is still accepting applications for the allotment of licence on Tuesday. But kiosks, much like previous years, have been constructed at the Polo ground much before the allotment of licence,” a resident said.

This is while according to the district administration, only one licence is to be issued for the sale of firecrackers. The licence cannot be sublet.

According to Gurpreet Singh Thind, ADC (General), the last date for filing applications for licence was October 17. Also, there was a restriction on storage and sale of conventional firecrackers made with copper, zinc, sodium and other metals, he said. Only one licence was to be issued for sale of green crackers in the district, he added.

When contacted, district sports officer Shashwat, who is in-charge of the Polo ground said, “The construction of kiosks without our permission has come to our knowledge. We are inquiring into why and how these kiosks made of tin sheets have been set up at the ground. Security officers have been summoned to inquire into the matter.”

ADC (General) Gurpreet Singh Thind said, “The Municipal Corporation is removing encroachments in the city. District sports officer has been summoned. A clarification will be sought from him regarding the issue.”