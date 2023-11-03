Sirhind BDPO accused of making derogatory remarks against women

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 2

A large number of rural workers under the banner of the Democratic MNREGA Front staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and demanded action against the BDPO of Sirhind and Khera blocks under Section 25 for allegedly using derogatory language against women workers and for not conceding to their genuine demands.

Addressing mediamen, Raj Kumar Singh Kansuha, state president, and Hardeep Kaur Palia, district secretary of the front, demanded that MGNREGA daily wage should be equal to the minimum daily wage provided as per the law. They said the rule of recruitment of one mate on 40 job cards in each village should be implemented. They said the authority to choose a mate from among them should be given to workers. Besides, the benefits of other schemes should be given to them, including five marla plots, construction of houses, atta- dal and pension.

At the working places of MNREGA personnel, provision of drinking water, shelter and crèche should be made for the care of children. Unemployment allowance should be given in case of non-employment. It should be ensured that all workers were given 100 days of work.

They alleged that the BDPO always mocked at the clothes of women workers, which was unethical, illegal and non-sensitive matter. Whenever workers protest, the BDPO said he could say whatever he wants about body and clothes of women, they said. They workers submitted a memorandum to officials for forwarding it to the Panchayat Minister.

