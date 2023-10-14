Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 13

The councillors of the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council today unanimously passed a total of 20 resolutions during a meeting. Besides, the council also gave its nod to development works to be carried out in the town at an outlay of Rs 3 crore.

Municipal Council president Ashok Sood said that plans for laying a sewerage system in Rauza Sharif, constructing public toilets at eight different places in the city and setting aside land for the construction of two new tubewells had been approved. Besides, he added that a proposal to purchase two new tractors for garbage collection and as many tanks for carrying drinking water has got the green light.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai said he had sought a special grant from the government for the repair of roads wrecked by the recent deluge.

#Fatehgarh Sahib