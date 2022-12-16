Sirhind residents protest garbage disposal at dump; waste piles up

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 15

Residents of Sirhind city have been protesting the disposal of garbage at the dumping ground here. The protesting residents have not been allowing the unloading of garbage from the vans at several places in the town for the past four days.

Due to the deadlock, heaps of garbage are piling up in various parts of the city with no disposal in sight.

The president and executive officer of the Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, have been trying to resolve the deadlock without any political or administrative assistance.

The residents fear that the problem is likely to arise during the Shaheedi Jor mela that is to begin on December 26. Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Fatehgarh Sahib to pay obeisance during the mela.

Social activist Gurwinder Singh Sohi, who is leading the dharna, said despite repeated memorandums to the Municipal Council, the District Administration and the MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, to shift the dump to some other location, the demand has fallen on deaf ear and nothing has been done so for.

He said the dumping ground is situated on the main road connecting Sirhind town to the old city. Residents of the old City have been suffering for a long time due to the foul smell emanating from the garbage and outbreak of diseases because of it.

He further said the devotees coming to pay obeisance to the Sahibzadas at the Shaheedi Jor Mela would pass through this area and would be greeted by a foul smell, which would give a bad name to the land of the martyrs.

Sohi threatened to continue the dharna till the dumping ground is shifted to some other site and said the residents have resorted to this tactic as the last resort.

Gurbakshish Singh, Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, said the council has been making all efforts to resolve the issue. He said the garbage collection vans filled with waste have been standing at various sites in town for the past four days. There is no other option but to unload the garbage from these vans. He said the councillors have passed a resolution to issue tenders for alternative sites. The officer said they have urged the residents to let them continue with the present arrangement as negotiations to find another location for the dumping ground are on. He assured the residents that the garbage would be completely lifted and the ground would be cleared by March 31.