Sisodia’s visit adds momentum; MC repolls to test influence of 3 AAP MLAs

Political activity within the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified following the Supreme Court’s order directing fresh elections in 28 wards of the Municipal Corporation within six weeks, triggering a scramble for party ticket among aspiring candidates and sitting councillors.

With the re-polls covering nearly half of the civic body’s 60 wards, the outcome is expected to have implications beyond municipal politics. The contest is also being viewed in the context of the next Punjab Assembly elections, with local leaders keen to consolidate their influence in their respective constituencies.

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Ticket aspirants have stepped up lobbying with Patiala City MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Patiala Rural MLA and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Mayor Kundan Gogia and other senior AAP leaders, including Baltej Pannu, a close confidant of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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AAP’s state in-charge of political affairs Manish Sisodia visited the city on Sunday. He paid obeisance at the Kali Mata Temple and also held a closed-door meeting with some local party leaders.

The Supreme Court’s intervention followed a legal challenge to the December 2024 municipal elections, during which Opposition parties alleged that their candidates had been prevented from filing nominations or that their papers had been unfairly rejected. AAP candidates had won several seats unopposed, some of which are now covered by the order for fresh elections.

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The verdict has also brought the political fortunes of several prominent local leaders into focus. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, elected from Ward No. 28, and former Deputy Mayor Jagdeep Jagga, who represented Ward No. 12, are among those whose elections have been set aside. Both are expected to seek party nominations to contest the re-polls.

Harpal Juneja, chairman of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, and Tejinder Mehta, chairman of the District Planning Board, who were also elected councillors in the 2024 polls, have lost their respective seats. They may find it difficult to secure party ticket this time, given their existing political positions, though they could seek nominations for family members.

The re-polls are particularly significant as the 28 wards fall within the Patiala Urban, Patiala Rural and Sanaur Assembly constituencies. The results will provide an opportunity to assess the standing of local AAP leaders and their ability to mobilise party workers and voters.

For Ajitpal Singh Kohli, the election campaign will bring renewed attention to his constituency following his victory over former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in the 2022 Assembly elections. In Patiala Rural, the performance of AAP candidates will be closely watched in the constituency represented by the Health Minister. The re-polls will also test the political reach of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, whose constituency includes areas that fall within the municipal limits.

The Congress and the BJP have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, describing it as a victory for democracy. Both parties are expected to use the controversy surrounding the 2024 elections to target the ruling party during the campaign.

Gogia said the party would seek votes on its development agenda and highlight the work undertaken in the city.

His leadership will also come under scrutiny as the party seeks to retain its position in the civic body. The electoral exercise will be closely monitored by a judicial panel appointed by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.