Six cellphones recovered from jail inmates

Patiala, June 7

After six mobile phones were seized from the Central Jail premises, the police registered four cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act on a complaint lodged by the assistant superintendent of the jail.

Assistant superintendent Jugraj Singh said they received information that some inmates were using a mobile phone inside the jail. Officials enquired jail inmates Mehenga Singh, Puneet Singh and Sunil Kumar and seized a mobile phone they had been using. The cellphone was seized from Mehenga’s possession on May 26.

In another case, assistant jail superintendent Harbans Lal said they had seized a mobile phone from Pawandeep Singh on May 20.

Two mobile phones were seized from barrack no. 8 on May 27 and two others were seized during another search on the premises on June 5.