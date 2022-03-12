Six Congress candidates lose security deposit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

Having been a stronghold with seven wins in 2017, the Congress this year has been completely wiped out in the district and lost in all eight Assembly segments. It finished third in five, out of the eight constituencies, and finished fourth in Patiala Urban constituency.

There are only two seats where the Congress managed to finish on the second position. Congress candidate Madan Lal from Ghanaur and Mohit Mohindra from Patiala Rural finished second.

Of eight, six Congress candidates forfeited their security deposits. Mohit Mohindra from Patiala Rural, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot from Nabha, Rajinder Singh from Samana, Vishnu Sharma from Patiala Urban, Darbara Singh from Shutrana and Harinder Pal Harry Mann from Sanaur have lost their security deposits.

Vishnu Sharma, who was contesting from Patiala Urban, could manage to garner only 9,875 votes. Similarly, Darbara Singh from Shutrana segment got only 11, 353 votes. Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, AAP winning candidate from Nabha, said, “The Congress candidate fighting against me has lost his deposit. The voters have rejected him for his involvement in SC scams. The fight against corruption has already started and wrong doers will soon be behind the bars.” —