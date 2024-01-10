Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

With the arrest of three persons, the Nabha Police claimed to have cracked the case of a robbery committed on January 3, wherein a scooter-borne man and his mother were accosted, attacked, and robbed by three men on motorbikes. The suspects made it look like a road rage incident and took away the victim’s scooter, which contained Rs 1.8 lakh.

The police said that the gang comprises six individuals, and while three — Jashandeep Singh, Deepak Kumar and Davinder Singh — are have been arrested, the remaining three are absconding.

The victim, Achru Ram (41), a resident of Navi Basti, said that on the evening of January 3, around 10 pm, he was returning home with his mother when they were accosted near Bastipura by three motor-borne individuals. He said that the individuals had their faces covered, and their motorcycles did not have a licence plate either. The victim added that the pillion rider dismounted and attacked him with a rod, causing severe injuries to his head, while the other assailant snatched the scooter and fled. Ram added that the glove box of the scooter contained Rs 1.8 lakh.

The victim was rushed to the Nabha Civil Hospital, where he provided a detailed statement about the incident.

Addressing mediapersons, SP (investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal said multiple teams began probing the incident, and following investigation, the police nabbed Deepak Kumar, alias Mangal, of Dulladi Gate, Nabha. When questioned, the suspect cracked and confessed to his involvement in the robbery. Deepak stated that he had committed the robbery along with five accomplices — Jashandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Raja Ghular, Kamal and Arun.

SSP Atwal added that following input from Deepak, the suspects, Davinder Singh and Jashandeep Singh, were also nabbed by the police.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police registered an FIR (First Information Report) under Sections 323, 341, 379 B and 34 of the IPC, and 3, 25, 54 of the Arms Act against the suspect at the Kotwali Police Station in Nabha.