Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

Six posts of the Senior Medical Officer (SMO), which had been lying vacant in different blocks of the district since long, have been filled. In a major reshuffle across the state, the government has now appointed SMOs in these blocks. Of the total 12 posts in the district, six had been lying vacant.

The health centres where the posts of the SMO had been lying vacant include Nabha, Patran, Shutrana, Tripuri, Kauli and Harpalpur.

Dr Sanjay Goyal has been posted at Nabha, Dr Vijay Kumar at Shutrana, Dr Luvkesh Kumar at Patran, Dr Rajneet Randhawa at Harpalpur and Dr Gurpreet Singh at Kauli block. Dr Vikas Goyal, who was earlier an Assistant Civil Surgeon in Patiala, has been appointed as SMO Tripuri. Meanwhile, the post of Patiala Civil Surgeon is still lying vacant. The former civil surgeon had superannuated on October 31 and the post has been lying vacant since then. The post of district immunisation officer (DIO) is also lying vacant.