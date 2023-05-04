SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 3
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders today held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The leaders submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the President of India, demanding immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan.
Addressing the media, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta Sidhupur) president Gurmeet Singh said wrestlers, particularly the women wrestlers, who brought laurels to the nation are protesting in Delhi accusing Bhushan of sexual harassment. He said it was unfortunate that the Central Government which claims to champion the cause of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” is not addressing the voice of the women wrestlers.
Gurmeet said the wrestlers had to approach the Supreme Court to register and FIR against him. Though the police have registered a case against him, he has neither been interrogated nor arrested, he said, adding that the SKM strongly condemned the police inaction. He said the proud daughters of the country were fighting for their dignity and the SKM would support them till Bhushan is arrested.
Gurmeet demanded the removal of the federation chief from his post and that he be arrested immediately.
