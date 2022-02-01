Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 31

The district unit of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha observed January 31 as a day of betrayal and burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the District Administrative Complex here. They accused the Central government of failing to sack Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and withdraw cases registered against them.

Ram Singh of BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda), Raminder Singh of Kirti Kisan Union, Gurcharan Singh of Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), Kulwant Singh of Kul Hind Kisan Sabha and others were present on the occasion.

They said the governments of Haryana, UP and other states failed to provide compensation on the Punjab pattern. “On the other hand, the Centre did not sack Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. They have also not withdrawn police cases registered against farmers,” they pointed out.

They added, “The Centre has failed to form a committee on ensuring MSP.”

“It should also compensate farmers for loss of crops, including potato, in the state,” they demanded.

