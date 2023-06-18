Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 17

A social activist and cycling enthusiast of Bassi Pathana, Amarjit Singh Kohli, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Sirhind-Chandigarh road this morning.

Kohli, along with his friends, was cycling in the morning as usual when a speeding car hit him and sped away. His friends rushed him to a private hospital in Mohali where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shopkeepers of Bassi Pathana kept their establishments shut in a mark of respect to Kohli, who not only regularly participate in blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and medical camps but also motivated youngsters for the same.

Kohli had been president of the District Football Association. He organised a state championship on the ITI grounds and contributed towards making Bassi Pathana a hub and nursery of football. He was a successful businessman having an industrial unit at Mandi Gobindgarh.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames in the evening. A large number of people attended the cremation.