Home / Patiala / Social worker’s body found in Bhakra Canal

Social worker’s body found in Bhakra Canal

His scooter and personal belongings, including purse, were discovered near the Bhakra Canal in the Pasiana area

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:51 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The dead body of BJP leader and social worker Anil Mangla (60), who was missing since Tuesday evening and feared to have died after falling into the Bhakra Canal, was found today from the Samana area.

Anil Mangla’s scooter and personal belongings, including purse, were discovered near the Bhakra Canal in the Pasiana area on Tuesday. The family reported him missing after repeated phone calls to him went unanswered.

The police teams were actively searching the area. Special divers were deployed to comb the canal as the authorities suspected he might have jumped in an apparent suicide attempt.

The police are probing all possible angles, including whether Anil Mangla left behind a suicide note or not, and if he was facing any blackmail, financial distress or other pressures which might have driven him to take the extreme step.

