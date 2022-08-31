Son, daughter-in-law held for Amloh woman's murder

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 30
The district police today claimed to have solved the murder of a woman, identified as Bholi Goyal of ward number 13 in Amloh, within 24 hours with the arrest of her son and daughter-in-law, Honey Goyal and Arti Goel.
The police have registered a case under Section 302, IPC, against the couple on a complaint filed by Dharmbir Goyal, husband of the deceased.
Addressing the media, SSP Ravjot Grewal said Dharambir and Honey had complained to the Amloh police that unidentified motorcycle-borne youths entered their house and murdered Bholi. Honey was also injured in the attack. A police team, under the supervision of Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh, solved the case within a day. A tiff between the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law led to the murder.
The DSP said when the police recreated the murder scene, Honey could not give a proper reply. Soon, he confessed to the murder. He admitted that they killed Bholi with a knife and cooked up a story to mislead the police.
