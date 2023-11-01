Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 31

The Patiala Municipal Corporation will soon start sweeping the city roads and cleaning its air with the help of a mechanical sweeping machine and an anti-smog gun machine, respectively.

The corporation had issued tenders and placed orders for the purchase of the sweeping machine from a Gurugram-based company, Continental Engineers Private Limited, early this year. It aims to sweep the city’s main roads with it.

The project was planned following directions of the National Green Tribunal.

Executive Engineer Jatinderpal Singh said, “The machine will be used to clean the main roads of the city. We also plan to buy smaller India-made machines for the same purpose.”

The MC has purchased an anti-smog gun to clean the city air polluted by stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and other reasons. The funds for the purpose were received through the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Officials said the anti-smog gun was mounted on a water tanker. “The water from the tanker will be sprayed into the air to make polluting particles settle on surface. The machine has a capacity of reaching nearly 35-40 ft in the air. It will rotate 360 degrees,” they said.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the civic body had received both machines and would put them into use in a few days.