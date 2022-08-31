Soon, sip and dine, enjoy boating at Rajindra Lake in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 30

The Municipal Corporation will provide a contract to a private firm to manage and run the city’s iconic Rajindra Lake, which is lying in neglect. It has also decided to give an ultimatum to dairy owners who have decided not to shift to the new site at Ablowal village to vacate their premises within a week or face action.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body held today after a gap of 10 months. Despite loyalty to different parties, all members of the committee were present at the meeting.

Discussing an item, which was not on agenda, the members decided to allow functioning of a restaurant, a coffee house and a boating club on the lake premises. They said, “The MC will seek proposals from private firms to manage and run a vegetarian eatery and a coffee shop on the premises. It will also run a boating club. A contract will be issued for its maintenance.”

Only 25% dairy farmers ready to shift to new site

The committee informed that out of 257 dairy farmers in the city, only 66 had submitted application to shift to the new dairy site at Ablowal. Panel members said: “The MC has already started issuing letters to the applicants to start the shifting process. Meanwhile, the MC will disconnect the water and sewerage connections of dairy farmers, who continue to function from within the city, and will seal their premises.” They said such dairy owners were being given a week’s time to shift out of the city. The matter will now come up at another meeting of the committee to be held next Wednesday.

Bias against wards of Cong councillors: Yogi

Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi said works in the wards of Congress councilors were not being done. As such, the councillors were facing discrimination. He said various civil and other works had been left pending despite issuance of tenders.

Entry beautification project put on hold

The MC has put on hold its project for beautification of various entry points of the city. The MC had proposed to install welcome boards at four entry points and carry out brick and granite work at the Urban Estate chowk on the Rajpura road, the bypass chowk on the Sirhind road, Theekri Wala Chowk on the Sangrur road and the Civil Lines police station chowk on the Nabha road at an estimated cost of Rs 27.35 lakh. Anil Modgill, a member of the committee, said the MC lacked funds to carry out any such project when several important works were pending.

Helpline on cattle affected by lsd

The MC has also decided to issue a helpline number (1800182800) for the management of animals suffering from lumpy skin diseases and their carcasses. The MC has faced protests by people over dumping of dead animals on its land. Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi said the MC had failed to take away infected animals and left them to die on the street.