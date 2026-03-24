Sovereign immunity no shield in Army vehicle accident cases; HC remands 24-year-old claim for fresh finding on negligence

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that the Union of India cannot be absolved of liability on the ground of sovereign immunity in road accident cases involving Army vehicles.

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The bench ordered fresh adjudication of a 24-year-old compensation claim in a minor’s death case after finding that the tribunal had dismissed it without deciding whether the accident was caused by negligent driving.

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The case arose from a fatal accident involving a military truck. The tribunal dismissed the claim petition on the premise that the driver, being on official duty, was performing a sovereign function, thereby insulating the Union of India from liability.

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Justice Virinder Aggarwal set aside a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal order dated February 5, 2002, that dismissed a compensation claim.

The court remanded the matter to the tribunal at Patiala for fresh adjudication on negligence, directing that the exercise be completed preferably within two months. The court ruled that if negligence of the Army driver is established, the Union of India, as owner of the vehicle and employer, would be vicariously liable to satisfy the award.

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The tribunal, in its order, had held that it would not make any material difference whether the truck driver was negligent, as the respondents could not be saddled with liability for payment of compensation since the vehicle belonged to the Army.

It was being driven by an Army driver in the course of official duty. Consequently, the tribunal did not proceed to assess or quantify compensation under any head and ultimately dismissed the claim petition.

“It emerges from the record that the tribunal did not undertake adjudication on the issue of rash and negligent driving on merits and instead proceeded to dismiss the claim petition on the premise that the offending vehicle was a military truck belonging to the Army and the driver was performing official duty at the relevant time. On that basis, the Tribunal invoked the doctrine of sovereign immunity and held that the Union of India could not be held vicariously liable for the alleged act of the driver. In the considered opinion of this Court, such an approach is legally unsustainable,” Justice Aggarwal added.

In a strongly worded exposition on the doctrine, the court added the traditional doctrine that acts of the state or its officials were beyond judicial scrutiny, “could not sustain in India, especially in matters involving tortious or negligent acts causing harm to individuals.”

The bench asserted that sovereignty in India did rest with the people and not with any organ of the state, observing “the rights, liberties, and entitlements of the citizenry occupy paramount importance and cannot be subordinated or sacrificed at the altar of the state, even under the guise of sovereign immunity.”

Rejecting the classification of the act as a sovereign function, the court held that driving a vehicle on a public road while moving it from one office to another was “purely operational in nature” and bore no nexus with inalienable sovereign functions. It concluded that such activity was indistinguishable from that of a private individual and could not absolve the state of liability.

The High Court found that the tribunal had failed to return any “proper and reasoned finding” on the core issue of rash and negligent driving.

Allowing the appeal, the court set aside the impugned finding on sovereign immunity and remitted the matter to the Tribunal to determine negligence afresh.

“The finding recorded by the tribunal holding that the Union of India cannot be made liable on the ground of sovereign immunity is legally unsustainable and is hereby set aside. It is held that if negligence of the respondent in driving the offending vehicle is proved, the Union of India, being the owner of the offending vehicle and employer of the driver, shall be vicariously liable to satisfy the award. Since the Tribunal has not recorded a proper and reasoned finding on the issue of rash and negligent driving, this court considers it appropriate to remand the matter for fresh adjudication on the said issue. Accordingly, the case is remanded to the learned Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Patiala, to decide the issue of negligence afresh,” Justice Aggarwal concluded.