Special kids an important part of society: Minister

Patiala, April 18
Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur said children who need special care are an important part of society and the Punjab Government is fully committed to their welfare.
During her visit to the Navjivni School of Special Education, Sular, the minister was introduced to the working model of the institute. She acclaimed the services provided by the institute and said these should be implemented at the state level.
