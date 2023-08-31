Sports Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

The NSS unit and the Sports Club of Mata Sahib Kaur Khalsa Girls College of Education here celebrated National Sports Day. Students took a pledge under the “Fit India” campaign. Addressing the students, Principal Harmeet Kaur Anand said participation in sports helped to enhance health and well-being of people. The day is celebrated on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Yashika, Deepika and Twinkle bagged top three positions respectively in the essay writing competition organised on the occasion.