Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Patiala, November 14

Sports items and equipment were damaged at a sports shop-cum-store at Chaura village of the district this morning after a fire raged on the premises. The reason for the fire is unknown.

Additional District Fire Officer (ADFO) Surinder Kumar said the department received a call regarding the incident at 7.30 am and the fire was doused in two hours. “No one was hurt in the incident. The reason behind the fire is not known yet. We pressed two fire tenders into service after which the fire was doused in a matter of two hours,” he said.

Property owners fail to install fire safety equipment

Despite repeated directions and notices by the Municipal Corporation (MC), property owners in the city have failed to get fire equipment installed on their premises. The department had issued notices to over 60 property owners in March this year. An official at the MC fire wing said, “We have been issuing notices to property owners for long. Over 60 owners of commercial buildings were issued notices in March and most of them have failed to get the installations done.”

An official said as per the National Building Code of India (Part 4), owners of various establishments, including commercial, institutional, industrial and others are required to seek fire safety certificates. The certificates have to be renewed every year.

An official at the fire wing said, “We are in process of issuing notices to colleges, universities and other establishments in the corporation’s jurisdiction as the deputy commissioner has directed us to ensure that fire safety equipment is installed at hostels.”

The ADFO said, “We inform the corporation commissioner in case any establishment fails to get the fire safety equipment installed after repeated notices.”