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Home / Patiala / Sports stadium stone laid by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Patiala village shifted within weeks

Sports stadium stone laid by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Patiala village shifted within weeks

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The foundation stone laid at Fateh Majri village in Patiala district on June 26; and (right) relocated to the new site near a tubewell.
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In an embarrassing turn of events for the Punjab Government, the foundation stone of a proposed sports stadium at Fateh Majri village in Patiala district, laid by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on June 26, was removed by the district administration on Tuesday and relocated to another site.

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The development has raised questions over the planning and execution of the project, with the relocation taking place barely weeks after the CM laid the foundation stone of the proposed sports complex.

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The stone had initially been laid on panchayat land that was already under lease for cultivation. Within weeks of the ceremony, the site was found to be under paddy cultivation, raising doubts over the project’s preparedness.

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The incident drew criticism from the Opposition and residents, who alleged that the foundation stone had been laid before completing the necessary groundwork.

Rajinder Singh, a villager, questioned whether all required formalities had been completed before the ceremony. He alleged that the selection of the original site reflected an administrative lapse in identifying and verifying the land before the foundation-laying event.

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Former Sports Minister and Congress MLA Pargat Singh also criticised the government on social media platform X. “Just two weeks ago, Chief Minister @BhagwantMann laid the foundation stone for a sports stadium in Fateh Majri village of the Samana constituency. Today, the pictures reveal how weak the foundation of those promises really was,” he posted.

The proposed stadium, to be developed on nine acres of land, was projected by the government as a major sports facility for the youth of the region. However, the shifting of the foundation stone has highlighted deficiencies in planning and coordination among the concerned departments.

When contacted, the Samana SDM Richa Goel said the stadium would now be constructed at the revised location. She said the relocated site was waterlogged on the day of the Chief Minister’s visit and, therefore, the foundation stone was temporarily laid on another parcel of panchayat land.

“As hundreds of people had gathered for the event, it was not feasible to hold the ceremony at the waterlogged site,” she said.

Goel added that the Revenue Department had since completed the partition and demarcation of the actual (relocated) land and handed it over to the Sports Department. The department would now float the tender, while the Public Works Department would execute the project.

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