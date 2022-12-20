Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

Dense fog engulfed the city today morning as the temperature dipped further. Poor visibility due to fog has been resulting in road accidents.

Commuters said they were being forced to drive their vehicles with utmost caution to avoid crashing into other vehicles owing to poor visibility in the area.

An accident took place late Saturday evening when a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler rammed into each other on the Patiala-Rajpura road.

On Sunday, three people on their way to cremation grounds were run-over by an oncoming train in Rajpura. They had failed to identify the train due to low visibility. Another four-wheeler toppled over adjacent to an over-bridge in Old Bishan Nagar today.