Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs city

Patiala, December 19
Dense fog engulfed the city today morning as the temperature dipped further. Poor visibility due to fog has been resulting in road accidents.
Commuters said they were being forced to drive their vehicles with utmost caution to avoid crashing into other vehicles owing to poor visibility in the area.
An accident took place late Saturday evening when a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler rammed into each other on the Patiala-Rajpura road.
On Sunday, three people on their way to cremation grounds were run-over by an oncoming train in Rajpura. They had failed to identify the train due to low visibility. Another four-wheeler toppled over adjacent to an over-bridge in Old Bishan Nagar today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...