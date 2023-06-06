Squash Tournament: DPS-New Delhi win gold in U-12 individual category

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 5

The five-day All-India IPSC Squash Boys Tournament concluded at Yadavindra Public School here today.

The tournament featured 12 teams and 120 players from renowned schools who showcased exceptional sportsmanship and competition. Colonel Raj Singh Bishnoi, Senior Executive Director of the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, was the chief guest.

In the individual category (U-12), the team from DPS, RK Puram, New Delhi, grabbed the gold while Daly College, Indore, bagged the gold medal in the U-14 category. The team from DPS, RK Puram, New Delhi, won the gold medal in U-17 category and the team from Daly College, Indore, bagged the gold in U-19 category.

Daly College, Indore, managed to win gold in U-12, U-14 and U-19 team matches, while DPS, RK Puram, New Delhi, team grabbed the gold medal in the U-17 category.