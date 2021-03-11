Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

Municipal Corporation Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi is against collection of garbage charges from residents along with water and sewerage charges. While the corporation claims the step is aimed at streamlining the collection process, the Senior Deputy Mayor has expressed resentment over it stating that the residents will be burdened with double charges.

This is after the corporation decided to include charges of garbage collection from over 1.41 lakh users in the city along with those of water and sewerage charges. Officials had recently claimed that it was a bid to ensure proper and timely collection of garbage and their charges in a uniform way from across the city.

The Senior Deputy Mayor said, “The corporation should first clear its stand on the garbage collection charges paid to a private company. The company is already collecting the garbage and its charges. If this is implemented, the residents will be forced to pay double charges.”

As per the NGT orders, municipal corporations and councils are supposed to ensure 100 per cent segregation and lifting of garbage from all units under their ambit. The same is done at pre-decided rates.

Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi said he would not allow levy of such charges in this manner. He slammed the AAP government for various lapses.