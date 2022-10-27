Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Patiala, October 26
Questions have been raised on the functioning of the Improvement Trust after a surge in dengue was reported from the tractor market in the city. As per unofficial claims by shopkeepers and workers at the market, as many as 25 cases have been reported from the area in the past few days.
Will look intothe matter
Banmeet Singh, a shopkeeper suffering from dengue, said, “Over 25 people have been affected in the area. There is no provision for drainage of stagnant rainwater in the area. We have written to the Improvement Trust regarding it, but to no avail.”
Shopkeepers had sought action from the administration, which had given a seven-day time limit to the the Improvement Trust but even after a month, it has failed to take any measures on ground.
The shopkeepers said people dumped debris in the area which has resulted in stagnation of rainwater. “Encroachment on public land in the area is a major inconvenience. It prevents rainwater from flowing out. Water gets stagnated in large tyres and other discarded material at the site,” a shopkeeper said.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the administration has made an elaborate plan for the removal of encroachments in the area. “We have brought together teams of the MC, Improvement Trust and PDA to resolve the issue of dengue. I will look into the issue as well.”
