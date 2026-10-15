Stanford-Elsevier places Prof Rafat Siddique among top 0.012% scientists worldwide

In a matter of pride for both the country and Punjab, the Stanford University-Elsevier Global Ranking of Scientists 2026 has placed Prof Rafat Siddique among the world's top researchers, ranking him in the top 0.012% of scientists globally.

Prepared by researchers affiliated with Stanford University and published by Elsevier, the ranking uses standardised citation indicators to assess the impact and influence of scientific research.

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Prof Siddique, Senior Professor and Dean (Sustainability and Impact) at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, has been recognised among the world’s most influential researchers in the latest edition of the ranking.

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The prestigious assessment evaluates scientists across disciplines, including engineering, medicine, natural sciences and social sciences, using a comprehensive set of research impact indicators. These include total citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations based on authorship position, and a composite citation score (c-score).

In the 2026 career ranking, Prof Siddique secured a global rank of 3,003 among 243,950 scientists, placing him in the top 0.012% of ranked academics and researchers worldwide.

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In the field of building and construction, Prof Siddique achieved another distinction by securing the No. 1 rank in India and seventh globally. He has featured consistently among the world's leading scientists since the inception of the Stanford-Elsevier rankings in 2019, remaining within the top 0.025% globally throughout this period.

His 2026 ranking marks an improvement over his 2025 position, when he was placed in the top 0.014% globally, underscoring the growing international recognition of his research contributions.

Prof Siddique earned his PhD from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and later undertook postdoctoral research at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA. With more than 37 years of experience in teaching, research, academic leadership and administration, he is widely regarded as a leading authority in sustainable construction materials and concrete technology.

“It has been hard work, and I am happy that it has received recognition. My commitment to the profession will continue, as there is still much more to be done in this field,” said Prof Siddique.

He has authored more than 250 papers in leading international journals and over 80 conference papers. His work has attracted more than 35,000 citations on Google Scholar, while his h-index stands at 97.

Prof Siddique also serves on the editorial boards of several prestigious journals published by Elsevier, Taylor & Francis, and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Over the years, he has held visiting and invited professorships as well as research appointments at universities and institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, Australia, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, and several other countries.