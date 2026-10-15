DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Stanford-Elsevier places Prof Rafat Siddique among top 0.012% scientists worldwide

Stanford-Elsevier places Prof Rafat Siddique among top 0.012% scientists worldwide

Prof Siddique is a Senior Professor and Dean (Sustainability and Impact) at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala

article_Author
Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 05:09 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala. File photo
Advertisement

In a matter of pride for both the country and Punjab, the Stanford University-Elsevier Global Ranking of Scientists 2026 has placed Prof Rafat Siddique among the world's top researchers, ranking him in the top 0.012% of scientists globally.

Prepared by researchers affiliated with Stanford University and published by Elsevier, the ranking uses standardised citation indicators to assess the impact and influence of scientific research.

Advertisement

Prof Siddique, Senior Professor and Dean (Sustainability and Impact) at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, has been recognised among the world’s most influential researchers in the latest edition of the ranking.

Advertisement

The prestigious assessment evaluates scientists across disciplines, including engineering, medicine, natural sciences and social sciences, using a comprehensive set of research impact indicators. These include total citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations based on authorship position, and a composite citation score (c-score).

In the 2026 career ranking, Prof Siddique secured a global rank of 3,003 among 243,950 scientists, placing him in the top 0.012% of ranked academics and researchers worldwide.

Advertisement

In the field of building and construction, Prof Siddique achieved another distinction by securing the No. 1 rank in India and seventh globally. He has featured consistently among the world's leading scientists since the inception of the Stanford-Elsevier rankings in 2019, remaining within the top 0.025% globally throughout this period.

His 2026 ranking marks an improvement over his 2025 position, when he was placed in the top 0.014% globally, underscoring the growing international recognition of his research contributions.

Prof Siddique earned his PhD from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and later undertook postdoctoral research at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA. With more than 37 years of experience in teaching, research, academic leadership and administration, he is widely regarded as a leading authority in sustainable construction materials and concrete technology.

“It has been hard work, and I am happy that it has received recognition. My commitment to the profession will continue, as there is still much more to be done in this field,” said Prof Siddique.

He has authored more than 250 papers in leading international journals and over 80 conference papers. His work has attracted more than 35,000 citations on Google Scholar, while his h-index stands at 97.

Prof Siddique also serves on the editorial boards of several prestigious journals published by Elsevier, Taylor & Francis, and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Over the years, he has held visiting and invited professorships as well as research appointments at universities and institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, Australia, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, and several other countries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts