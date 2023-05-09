State moves court to claim Rs 200-crore land

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

Over 40 years after a court order allowed mutation of 8,200 square yard prime land on Bhupindra Road in the name of private persons, the state government has now moved court and questioned the mutation which was allowed in 1980 on the basis of an ex-parte decree.

The prime land in question is valued at Rs 200 crore, extending to 8,200 square yards on Bhupindra Road in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the state government has filed a civil suit in the matter. She said the government is contending ownership of the land.

The DC said, “An inquiry was conducted regarding the ownership of the land after it was found that some person owned a part of it following the orders of a civil court, in which the government was ex-parte. While half the share of the land which has not been partitioned remains with the government, the government found that some land transactions were being carried out on it. There were bids to carry out constructions on it as well.”

The DC said the state has now filed a suit to set aside the ex-parte order and to reiterate the claim of the government on the entire land.

“The government has already been granted status quo in it. Now the matter is sub judice,” Sawhney added.