Punjab's 1st portal to monitor govt schemes launched in Patiala district

Patiala, February 24

The district administration has launched an online portal to monitor all central and state government schemes. Patiala is the first district to launch the online portal. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said it was a step towards digital revolution.

She said the governance reforms branch was launched in order to ensure transparency and accountability of government officials and to bring reforms in citizen service delivery. “We have inaugurated a hi-tech governance reforms branch at the District Administrative Complex. The branch will function in order to achieve targets with respect to modernisation of offices to ensure seamless service delivery to citizens,” the DC said.

The branch will have technical experts who will ensure implementation of IT automation and e-governance projects in the district. It will also monitor functioning of Sewa Kendras, in coordination with other departments for pendency monitoring, training officials, data analytics and bringing emerging technologies.

The DC while launching the district-level dashboard (online portal) for the monitoring of various schemes, programmes, projects and utilisation of resources said it would help district authorities to check the progress of various activities in the district and would also act as a strong decision support system to take timely decisions to implement government flagship schemes.