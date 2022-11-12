Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on

Patiala, November 11
The police are investigating a case of stone pelting on Punjabi University campus. As per a written complaint submitted to the police, stones were thrown at a university professor’s house on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Professor Paramvir Singh said, “The incident took place around 1.30 am when we were asleep. The miscreants threw stones at my house and broke some windowpanes.”
He said he informed the university security officer about the matter, which was then reported to the police.
Members of the Punjabi University Teachers Association then wrote to Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind seeking his attention towards the matter. The representatives said, “A similar incident had taken place on the campus earlier as well but the perpetrators were not booked. The incident raises questions over the security system on the campus.”
University security officer Gurtej Singh said the office immediately flung into action when the matter was reported. “We have collected CCTV footage from over 40 locations on the campus. We have also recovered a motorcycle that was apparently used by the miscreants. A detailed report on the matter has been submitted to the university dean academics,” he said.
SHO Urban Estate Amritvir Singh said the matter was being investigated. He said the police are yet to register an FIR.
