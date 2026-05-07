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Home / Patiala / Stray dog menace: Patiala NGO demands human rights panel’s intervention

Stray dog menace: Patiala NGO demands human rights panel’s intervention

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:16 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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A Patiala-based NGO has sought intervention of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission over the stray dog menace in Punjab, terming it a serious public health and human rights concern.

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In a memorandum submitted to commission member Jitender Singh Shunty, the Society for People’s Welfare & Awareness Patiala (SPWAP) stated that the unchecked rise in stray dog population had resulted in frequent dog-bite incidents, fear among residents and restrictions on movement in public spaces.

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The NGO said children, elderly persons, women and morning walkers were among the worst affected. It claimed many residents were afraid to step out after dusk or allow children to play outside due to fear of attacks.

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The memorandum further highlighted concerns over rabies transmission, inadequate sterilisation drives, poor garbage management and lack of effective complaint redress mechanisms.

The SPWAP president, DS Bhullar, urged the commission to direct authorities to undertake scientific assessment of stray dog population, strengthen sterilisation and vaccination programmes, establish designated feeding zones away from residential colonies and create proper animal shelters.

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The organisation also demanded accountability of municipal authorities and implementation of balanced policies to ensure public safety while maintaining humane treatment of animals in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and Animal Birth Control Rules.

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