Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 29

Despite measures initiated by the Municipal Corporation (MC) , stray cattle continue to remain an issue in the city. While the area around Leela Bhawan, Government Mohindra College, office of the MC and the District Administrative Complex Road are free from the menace, the outer areas of the city continue to remain affected.

Residents of the city stated, “The MC should ensure proper management of stray cattle at cattle pounds. The presence of stray cattle on the roads could lead to major accidents. With the approaching winter season, the region has already started witnessing foggy days and it becomes difficult to identify the stray cattle roaming on the roads.”

The areas that remain affected due to stray animal menace include roads of Bajwa Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhadson Road, SST Nagar, officer colony and DCW.

A resident near the railway crossing 23 said, “Stray animals can be seen at and around the sabzi mandi. Our area is in the outer part of the city and stray animals are spotted in our streets regularly.”

An MC official said the corporation had carried out drives to catch stray animals this year. “A number of stray animals were caught during a special drive and transported to cow shelters in April this year, and others were caught thereafter. We will ensure the strays are removed from the city roads,” he said.