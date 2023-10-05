Street play highlights importance of water

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 4

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Natraj Arts Theatre, along with Punjab and Sind Bank, staged a street play ‘Hun ta sudhron yaro’ as part of a five-day street theatre festival at Guru Nanak Nagar Chowk.

The play highlights the importance of trees, delivering the message of preventing river water from getting polluted, not wasting water, and proper use of natural resources. Parminder Pal Kaur, Director, Kala Kriti, said, “Street plays create awareness as they truly connect with people.”