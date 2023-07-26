Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 25

Following a strike call by the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, hundreds of residents of the district faced inconvenience as property registries could not be completed. The strike by the revenue officials started on Monday and continued today. Many visitors were hassled as they were not clear if and when the strike would end.

A visitor to the Revenue Department’s office in the Mini-Secretariat said he had come with his family members to sell his property, but now, a new date would be given. “I had come all the way from Patran. Due to floods, we are busy resetting up our household. I will have to come again as and when the strike ends,” he said.

He added it was the government’s responsibility to find a solution to prevent common people from facing inconvenience at government offices during such strikes.

Lower staff were in the office but they were unable to tell visitors when works related to property registration would resume.

Meanwhile, the striking officials claimed that the alleged interference in the working of a tehsil office in Roop Nagar by an MLA led to the decision to go on strike. The association members said they had decided to boycott all works (except flood prevention works) from Monday for an indefinite period.