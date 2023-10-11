Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 10

Staff of the Municipal Corporation have been holding protests associated with the Municipal Workers’ Union. This has left work at the office affected for two hours every day for the last four days. They demand an increment in their annual salary at the level of the corporation and an increment in government contribution to their New Pension Scheme accounts.

Sumit Kumar, General Secretary of the union, said, “Earlier, the annual increment in salary of class A and B category employees of the corporation was done at the level of Corporation Commissioner. But the new orders promulgated by the Local government department have removed the drawing and disbursal powers in the hands of Commissioners, after which the same will be done by the office of Director, LG. We want the department to reverse the orders.”

The employees want the government to enhance its contribution to their New Pension Scheme accounts by 4 percent. “The government is contributing 14 percent of the basic salary to the accounts of all employees hired after 2004 at other departments but is contributing only 10 percent to our accounts,” he added.

Similar to the last three working days, the employees held a two-hour-long strike at the office today as well. They want the government to provide gratuity and family pensions to employees hired after 2004 as well. They said all class A, B, C, and D workers of the corporation will hold the regular two-hour strike from 9 to 11 AM every day. An official said, “We will meet the Secretary, Department of Local Government, on Thursday.