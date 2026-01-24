Strong winds, heavy rain disrupt life in Patiala; power supply hit

Thunderstorm coupled with heavy rain and hailstorm threw normal life out of gear in the city. The weather situation in Patiala deteriorated on Friday afternoon as strong winds, blowing at speeds of over 60 km per hour, uprooted trees at several locations across the city and surrounding areas, leading to power outages in many localities. At many places solar panels and water tanks installed over rooftops were uprooted.

Heavy rainfall resulted in extensive waterlogging, severely hampering efforts to restore electricity and clear roads blocked by fallen trees. The civic authorities faced difficulties in accessing affected areas due to flooded streets.

The waterlogging also exposed the shoddy patchwork carried out by the civic body, while vehicles were seen stuck in gaping potholes.

After a brief spell of sunshine earlier in the day, dark clouds enveloped the city, followed by intense rain and gusty winds.

Waterlogging was reported from Model Town, Passey Road and Civil Lines. In Tripuri, rainwater entered shops, causing inconvenience to traders.

Several low-lying and busy areas, including Anardana Chowk, Safabadi Gate, Fountain Chowk, YPS Market, Sai Market and parts of the Old City witnessed severe waterlogging. Streets remained largely deserted as most shops were shut, with residents preferring to stay indoors to avoid the harsh weather conditions.

There were reports of lightning strikes at isolated places, but not loss of life and property was reported.

Ujagar Singh, a resident of Urban Estate, said, “Houses on 300-square-yard area in the last block on the Punjabi University campus have been without electricity since 1 am last night. The PSPCL complaint helpline is no longer functional. If any friend knows someone in the Electricity Department, please help us as inverters have also given up.”

Youth electrocuted

An 18-year-youth allegedly died due to electrocution after coming into contact with an electricity pole at Kartarpura Mohalla in Nabha. The incident happened when the youth got stranded in rain and gusty winds.