Struggle of youth on foreign lands discussed

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 2

Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, organised an international seminar on “Global Education Youth Migration: Challenges and Possibilities”.

Chief guest university Chancellor Dr Zora Singh said the topic of the seminar was of high contemporary relevance and the event would be really fruitful for the young students who needed guidance to build their future abroad.

Sukhdeep Gill, Director (Indian Operations) at SUNOH Canada, spoke about how the students can plan before moving abroad to minimise their struggles and anxieties.

Dr Pushpinder Singh, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Anaesthesia at GTB Hospital, Ludhiana, spoke about psychological problems of the students who move abroad. He said the students who are planning to settle in foreign countries need to train their minds for the struggles and challenges they may face in order to settle down alone in the new country. This aspect has not been given due attention, he said.