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Home / Patiala / Student dies under mysterious circumstances at Punjabi University hostel room

Student dies under mysterious circumstances at Punjabi University hostel room

Strap: Was pursuing engineering course

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 01:04 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Punjabi University in Patiala. File photo
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A 24-year old student of engineering was found dead under mysterious circumstances in room number 340 of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Hostel at Punjabi University in Patiala on Thursday.

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Confirming the incident, Jangjit Singh Randhawa, DSP, City-2, said the deceased was identified as Varun Preet Singh, a resident of Ping Kang village of Tarn Taran district.

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He said officials of the Urban Estate police station had taken the body into custody and sent it to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination, which would be conducted on Friday.

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The DSP said no injury marks were found on body of the deceased. Neither any suspected material was found on the spot, he said.

“If the cause of death is not determined in the post-mortem examination then we will request doctors to collect viscera samples from the body for chemical examination. It will help ascertain the exact cause of death,” the DSP said.

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The tragic incident came to light when another hosteller went to Varun’s room to retrieve some of his personal belongings. When hosteller entered the room, he found Varun not breathing and unresponsive. He informed the university authorities. The university security staff and a medical team were immediately called on the spot. However, university doctors declared Varun dead on the spot.

The university authorities informed about the incident to the local police and deceased youth’s family members.

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