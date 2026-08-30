In a major victory for protesting students, Punjabi University on Sunday announced a complete rollback of the fee hike for the 2026-27 academic session, yielding to the sustained three-week agitation against the increase in tuition, course, registration and hostel fees.

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The decision came after students remained on strike and staged continuous protests on the campus, demanding that the university withdraw the entire hike. The announcement brought relief to the protesting students, who had maintained that the enhanced fees would put an additional financial burden on them and their families.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said the decision was taken in the “larger interests of students” after seriously considering the concerns raised by student representatives and other stakeholders.

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An important meeting of senior university authorities was held on the campus today, following which the administration decided to withdraw the entire increase in tuition/course fees, registration fees and hostel fees proposed for the 2026-27 session.

With the rollback, the fee structure for the new academic session will remain at the same level as that of the previous academic session.

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The VC said student welfare and academic interests remained the university’s highest priorities. He acknowledged that the university was passing through serious financial challenges but maintained that no eligible student should be deprived of quality higher education because of financial difficulties.

The decision marks a significant turnaround after weeks of confrontation between the protesting students and the university administration. Students had intensified their agitation in recent days, refusing to relent on their demand for a complete withdrawal of the fee hike.

The students’ sustained campaign is being seen as a major victory for the student community, as the administration has now accepted their principal demand of restoring the previous fee structure.

The rollback is also expected to ease tensions on the campus and pave the way for normal academic activities after nearly three weeks of protests.