Student’s body recovered from Bhakra canal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 27

The body of a student of Punjabi University who died under mysterious circumstances has been recovered from the Bhakra Canal in Sangrur. The student has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. The university confirmed his death in a Facebook post:“Punjabi University is pained to inform about the death of Gurpreet Singh, a student of philosophy. The university stands by the family and friends.”

