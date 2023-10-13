Students’ club inaugurated at city college

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

The P.G. Department of Physics, General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College, inaugurated the Students Standard Club sponsored by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The main objective of the club is to provide earning opportunities in the field of quality and standardisation through mutual collaboration in an educational institute.

Officials from BIS Sanjeev Dhadwal and Pankaj Patyal were invited to address 50 students. The event commenced with a speech by Principal Dharminder Singh Ubha.

Dr Arvind Sabharwal, Head of the Physics Department, welcomed the delegates. Afterwards, the lecture on the standardisation of Indian products was delivered by Pankaj Patyal. He motivated the students to guide their peers to be part of this process as well.

Sanjeev Dhadwalis talked to the students about the BIS. It is the national standard body of India, which is responsible for the harmonious development of the activities of standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters concerned.