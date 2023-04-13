Student’s death: Chaura road continues to pose risk

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 12

Days after a road accident claimed the life of a Class VI student of a local school, the road connecting Chaura village with the city continues to remain in a dilapidated state.

Daksh Sharma had died after falling from an auto-rickshaw while commuting to his school. A family member of the boy said, “The family has suffered an immeasurable loss caused due to potholes on the Chaura road. The road has been filled with potholes for a long time, but has failed to attract the attention of officials in the district administration.”

Senior administrative officials must probe the matter The administration included in the probe committee the officials who were responsible for acting against various lapses! It is a question worth asking — how will these officials prepare a report against their own offices? The probe should have been handed over to senior administrative officials. —A city resident

The district administration came into action only after the child’s death in the road mishap. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney formed a committee comprising officials from the regional transport authority (RTA), responsible to act against illegal plying of auto-rickshaws on the roads, the district child protection unit, and the traffic police department.

A city resident said, “The administration should look into the matter with sincerity. Prompt action is required in case of lapses on part of the respective departments for failing to stop ferrying of students via illegal means of transportation, failing to repair the city roads and the police department’s failure to check the illegal plying of auto-rickshaws.”

Another resident said, “The administration included in the probe committee the officials who were responsible for acting against various lapses! It is a question worth asking — how will these officials prepare a report against their own offices? The probe should have been handed over to senior administrative officials.”

The DC said, “XEN Punjab Mandi Board has been asked to get the broken road fixed immediately. The respective office has been asked to respond as to why the work had not been completed till now.”

She said the team of officials constituted to probe the road accident is headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. “The other members include the regional transport officer, SP (Headquarters), district child protection officer (DCPO) and district education officer (DEO), who are to examine all aspects with regard to whether the child slipped out because of overcrowding or because he used this mode of transport and others.

Sakshi said, “We are viewing the matter very seriously and want to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future. All angles will be examined properly.” She said the office would take necessary action once the report is filed.

Meanwhile, the district administration is making the stakeholders aware about the risk of sending children in auto-rickshaws. The DC said she has directed the officers to impound vehicles that do not comply with the Safe School Vahan Scheme.